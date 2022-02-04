Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Augusta County woman wins $1 million in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

Sharon Anderson, a restaurant manager, won $1 million in the Virginia's New Year's Millionaire...
Sharon Anderson, a restaurant manager, won $1 million in the Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle. (WHSV)(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When Sharon Anderson decided to check the winning numbers in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, she had some pretty low expectations.

“I saw that I didn’t win the $100,000 prize, so just for giggles, I decided to check the million-dollar numbers,” she said. “I thought, ‘There’s no way I’m going to win that.’”

The Stuarts Draft woman was wrong. Her ticket was a $1 million winner.

“It’s unreal!” she exclaimed as she redeemed her winning ticket with Virginia Lottery officials. “It’s really exciting!”

She bought the ticket at Sheetz, located at 2870 Stuarts Draft Highway in Stuarts Draft.

The other three million-dollar winning tickets were bought in Alexandria, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. Six tickets won $100,000 each. They were bought in Goode, Hampton, Henrico, Martinsville, Mattaponi and Winchester. An additional 500 tickets each won $500.

Anderson, who works as a restaurant manager, said she intends to save her winnings toward retirement.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days

Latest News

The UVA Rotunda (FILE)
Former UVA employees fired due to previous COVID-19 vaccine mandate can reapply
Despite a massive search effort, Hampton police say Codi Bigsby has not been found.
Police: Missing 4-year-old boy’s father charged with neglect
Senator Mark Warner
Sen. Warner and other lawmakers call for extending telehealth
COVID-19
VDH: 1,572,022 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 16,703 deaths
(FILE)
‘We’ve got too many priorities’: Charlottesville works on FY23 budget