Albemarle Broadband Authority and CenturyLink answer questions regarding expansion

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Broadband Authority (ABBA) is working with CenturyLink to expand fiber broadband services to more than 1,000 customers. But, there are still a lot of questions about when customers will get new fiber lines, and how much it’ll cost, especially as the company undergoes a name change - set to be called “Brightspeed” in August.

“Quantum” will be the name of the fiber installation.

As of right now, there are eight different locations in the county poised to get new fiber broadband, including Jones Mill Road, Advance Mill, and Box Holly, to name a few.

It’s part of a $2.3 million state-wide initiative set to happen between now and October, but the timeline and exact fiber drop locations could change.

“If we’ve had substantial rain, the ground is wet, there’s a lot of moisture, we have a nice heavy rainstorm. More often than not, our buried rock crews may not drop on your drop day,” said Trish Stipanovich, a representative with CenturyLink/Lumen. “We have a certain section where we think everything is going great, we don’t hit any major rock, but then there’s a rock bed that happens and it’s an extensive amount and the depth of that as well isn’t really feasible for us to sit there and bore through.”

During an update on the project Friday, February 4, customers had this big question: How much confidence does CenturyLink have in the timeline and project location?

“We do know that until we get until a certain point in the project, we’re not able to say we’re 100% confident or even 75% confident until we get through permitting, a variety of steps that have to happen so that all of that can be vetted,” Stipanovich said.

Current CenturyLink customers can look up if their address qualifies for the new fiber line.

Jason Inofuentes with ABBA says it’s trying to share what location is eligible without violating privacy concerns.

“We’re still working with Lumen as a partner on a solution that will respect people’s privacy, but also ensure that people are able to get the information out there,” Inofuentes said.

Another big questions: Will the price of fiber installation increase during the name change?

Steve Brewer with Lumen says while he can’t speak for Brightspeed, prices may likely only increase slightly.

“Prices are set regardless of where the service is provisioned,” he said. “I’d be very surprised to see a significant increase.

ABBA will continue to have different meetings to update CenturyLink customers. The next one is scheduled for March 4.

