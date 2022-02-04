After nearly two years away, Courtlynne Caskin ready to return to the field

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Competition will be tough for women’s lacrosse teams in the ACC this season.

Six teams are Nationally Ranked, and four are in the Top Five.

The Cavaliers are ranked No. 11 in the nation in the preseason poll.

UVA will start its season on February 11th at Elon, and midfielder Courtlynne Caskin is especially excited for the start of the season, as the senior hasn’t played a game since March 7th, 2020.

“This will be my first season back, after tearing my ACL, and COVID, so it’s going to be about two years since I played a game, so it really means a lot to me,” says Caskin.

UVA head coach Julie Myers says, “It was the COVID whammy, with that ACL. Court tore her ACL one week before we opened last year, so it’s been a long layoff.”

Heading into the 2021 season, Courtlynne Caskin was the Cavaliers’ leading returning scorer, but instead of dominating on the field, she had to be a superstar in the Training Room.

“It’s been pretty gruesome, trying to get back, missing the sport I love,” says Caskin, “but it feels so nice, being back out there with everyone. It definitely made me value the game a lot more.”

Myers says, “Courtlynne came back, and she hit the ground running. She worked really hard in rehab over the months, and really picked up where she left off, as one of our leading midfielders. She contributes all over the field.”

There was one benefit to all the time on the sidelines.

Caskin says, “I feel like my IQ of the game has definitely increased. I understand it better, and know what I need to do, and know my role better, coming back.”

Myers adds, “From a leadership point of view, I feel like she grew 15, 20 years. She did a great job, and really the whole team, and the coaches, benefited from that.”

And after nearly two years away from the game, Caskin says there are No Bad Days.

“Even on off days, I’m ready to be out there, and not taking anything for granted,” says Caskin.”

Courtlynne Caskin is already planning on using her fifth season of eligibility next year, and playing another season.

The Cavaliers will start this season at Elon on February 11th.

