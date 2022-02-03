VDH: 1,565,522 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 16,548 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 1,565,522 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, February 3, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 7,139.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 16,458, 136 more than yesterday.

The total number of test given is 17,762,822, 89,679 more than yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 21.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing is 23.2%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 47,236, 320 less than yesterday.

NOTE: VDH only updates cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

VDH reports as Feb. 2: 6,767,161 people in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, which is 78.8% of the population. Also, 6,012,528 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 70.0% of Virginia’s population. Meanwhile, 2,605,932 have received a booster/third dose.

The department tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated in a dashboard it updates weekly on Friday:

As of Jan. 22: For unvaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 10,364, 233.9 hospitalizations, and 71.81 deaths.

As of Jan. 22, there have been 131,697 breakthrough cases for fully-vaccinated Virginians, with 3,475 hospitalizations and 991 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 13,956, Charlottesville = 9,211, Fluvanna County = 4,529, Greene County = 3,678, Louisa County = 6,008, Nelson County = 2,497.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 17,544, Bath County = 808, Buena Vista = 1,852, Harrisonburg = 12,514, Highland County = 337, Lexington = 2,616, Rockbridge County = 2,994, Rockingham County = 13,719, Staunton = 5,233, Waynesboro = 5,064.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 10,895, Fauquier County = 12,250, Madison County = 1,928, Orange County = 6,535, Rappahannock County = 890.

Click here for the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 in Virginia Dashboard

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.