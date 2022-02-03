Advertise With Us
VDACS working to exterminate spotted lanternfly in Albemarle County

This is what the spotted lanternfly looks like when it spreads it's wings.
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The spotted lanternfly was found in Albemarle County back in July of 2021. Now, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Science and the USDA are working to get rid of this invasive insect.

The bugs are from Asia, and were found in Pennsylvania in 2018. They feed off of trees and grape vines

David Gianino with the VDACS says these insects are hitchhikers and travel by latching onto vehicles and other objects. VDACS believes the spotted lanternfly reached Albemarle County by train and jumped off while passing over a bridge along the Rivanna River.

“This population was actually found along the Rivanna River and multiple life stages were found here, so adults, egg masses, and nymphs,” Gianino said.

Officials say if you see the spotted lanternfly in any stage of life to kill it then report it to VDACS.

