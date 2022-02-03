UVA men’s lax preparing to defend National Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s lacrosse team will begin its title defense on Saturday, as the top-ranked Cavaliers take on Air Force at Klöckner Stadium.

UVA has won back-to-back national championships, and they’ll have a chance to make it three in a row, thanks to a lot of returning talent.

The Virginia men’s lacrosse team will have a clear reminder of its accomplishments on Saturday, as the 2021 championship banner is raised for the first time.

Senior attackman Matt Moore says, “Every time I walk by that 2019 one, I get some chills, so maybe I’ll get double chills now, walking by two.”

Virginia won the national championship in 2019, and with the season canceled due to COVID in 2020, the national title in 2021 gave the ‘Hoos back-to-back championships.

Head coach Lars Tiffany says, “We have a lot of great experiences from those years, and a lot of those men have returned, so we’re building on that.”

Matt Moore is one of the players who have returned for a fifth season of eligibility.

“For me, right when I found out we could do another year, I was looking at grad programs right away, because I knew we just wanted to keep going with this,” says Moore.”

He’ll have a lot of help on attack.

Moore led the ‘Hoos in points 2019 and 2020, but he was second behind STAB alum Connor Shellenberger last season, and it was Payton Cormier who scored the most goals.

Cormier’s 45-tallies were the fifth-most in the nation.

Tiffany says, “We truly believe our attack is the best in the nation, with Connor Shellenberger, Matt Moore, and Payton Cormier.”

Virginia will have inexperience at the goalie position, as true freshman Matthew Nunes gets the start in net.

However, Nunes was the Number-One goalie prospect in the nation.

“Matt Nunes is as emotionally prepared for this as any other first-year goalie that I’ve ever been around,” says Tiffany.

Head coach Lars Tiffany says he’s excited to get the season started in front of the home crowd.

“We’ll be on Klöckner,” says the coach. “We’ll be on grass, the snow is melted, the lines are painted, the stands are ready, and we’re excited to raise a championship banner.”

Virginia and Air Force are scheduled to faceoff in the season opener on Saturday at one o’clock at Klöckner Stadium.

