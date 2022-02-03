UVA Health receives funding to support healthcare workers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is getting $2.14 million in federal funding to combat burnout in healthcare workers and exhaustion caused by the coronavirus pandemic

Wisdom & Wellbeing will partner with Region Ten to train health workers in Charlottesville and surrounding counties. The training includes learning to identify and treat traumas healthcare workers face.

“We were able to demonstrate a very significant reduction in turnover and improvement in engagement among the the staff members who participated,” Doctor Margaret Plews-Ogan with the UVA School of Medicine said. “Obviously, a reduction in turnover has a huge impact right now, when we are faced with a terrible shortage of health care professionals, in particular nurses, and so we’re really quite hopeful that this kind of program can have a big impact, both regionally and nationally.”

“This funding represents a national interest in recognition of the challenges that our healthcare team has been facing,” Doctor Richard Westphal with the UVA School of Nursing said. “It absolutely requires a committed effort not only of just an organization, a hospital or a health system, but really the nation to be able to break the code of silence that so many healthcare professionals have.”

That impact helps fight back against the staff shortages in the health care industry. More than 900 UVA Health employees have already gone through the training.

