UVA Football adds ten more players on National Signing Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New Virginia football coach Tony Elliott announced the signing of ten student-athletes on Wednesday.

Elliott’s first class with the Cavaliers is up to 21-players, including those who signed during the early signing period.

Eight offensive lineman among those who signed on National Signing Day.

UVA lost four starters on the O-line during the offseason, and Elliott says the position was a point of emphasis.

“Just trying to solidify the room, and balance it out,” says Elliott, “so hopefully we wouldn’t be in a similar situation down the road, if we did have some guys decide they want to move on, once they graduate. The message was, ‘Let’s go hard. Everybody jump on board, identify the best guys who are available out there, let’s go recruit them, and let’s try to build this room up to where it needs to be.’”

Virginia kicks off the 2022 season at home against Richmond on September 3rd.

The following is a list of individuals who make up this year’s signing class:

Name POS HT WT Hometown HS/Previous School

Paul Akere* DL 6-4 250 Carrollton, Texas Hebron (TX)/Columbia

Dawson Alters* OL 6-2 275 Miami, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas

Tapuvae “Snoop” Amaama* OL 6-4 330 Lehi, Utah Skyridge

Will Bettridge K 5-10 156 Miami, Fla. Gulliver Prep

Mckale Boley* OL 6-6 305 Hattiesburg, Miss. Oak Grove

Stevie Bracey LB 6-0 219 Atlanta, Ga. Lovett School

Xavier Brown RB 5-11 175 Lexington, Ky. Lexington Christian

Jack Camper DE 6-5 250 Virginia Beach, Va. IMG Academy/Michigan State

Devin Chandler WR 6-0 178 Huntersville, N.C. Hough/Wisconsin

Delaney Crawford ATH 6-3 180 Corona, Calif. Corona School

Houston Curry* OL 6-7 265 Fountain Inn, S.C. Hillcrest

Noah DeMeritt* OL 6-6 345 Kingsland, Ga. Camden County

John Paul Flores* OL 6-5 300 Arlington, Texas All Saints Episcopal (TX)/Dartmouth

Karson Gay TE 6-6 226 Chattanooga, Tenn. Boyd-Buchanan School

Mac Hollensteiner* OL 6-6 310 Bethesda, Md. Landon/Georgetown

TT Jones* DL 6-5 260 Hoover, Ala. Hoover

Davis Lane Jr. QB 6-1 184 Lynchburg, Va. Liberty Christian

Trey McDonald LB 6-4 212 Chattanooga, Tenn. Baylor School

Blake Steen* OL 6-5 318 Miami, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas

Dakota Twitty WR 6-5 213 Columbus, N.C. Thomas Jefferson Classical

Sean Wilson WR 6-5 214 Brooklyn, N.Y. Canarsie

* February signee

