UVA Football adds ten more players on National Signing Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New Virginia football coach Tony Elliott announced the signing of ten student-athletes on Wednesday.
Elliott’s first class with the Cavaliers is up to 21-players, including those who signed during the early signing period.
Eight offensive lineman among those who signed on National Signing Day.
UVA lost four starters on the O-line during the offseason, and Elliott says the position was a point of emphasis.
“Just trying to solidify the room, and balance it out,” says Elliott, “so hopefully we wouldn’t be in a similar situation down the road, if we did have some guys decide they want to move on, once they graduate. The message was, ‘Let’s go hard. Everybody jump on board, identify the best guys who are available out there, let’s go recruit them, and let’s try to build this room up to where it needs to be.’”
Virginia kicks off the 2022 season at home against Richmond on September 3rd.
The following is a list of individuals who make up this year’s signing class:
Name POS HT WT Hometown HS/Previous School
Paul Akere* DL 6-4 250 Carrollton, Texas Hebron (TX)/Columbia
Dawson Alters* OL 6-2 275 Miami, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas
Tapuvae “Snoop” Amaama* OL 6-4 330 Lehi, Utah Skyridge
Will Bettridge K 5-10 156 Miami, Fla. Gulliver Prep
Mckale Boley* OL 6-6 305 Hattiesburg, Miss. Oak Grove
Stevie Bracey LB 6-0 219 Atlanta, Ga. Lovett School
Xavier Brown RB 5-11 175 Lexington, Ky. Lexington Christian
Jack Camper DE 6-5 250 Virginia Beach, Va. IMG Academy/Michigan State
Devin Chandler WR 6-0 178 Huntersville, N.C. Hough/Wisconsin
Delaney Crawford ATH 6-3 180 Corona, Calif. Corona School
Houston Curry* OL 6-7 265 Fountain Inn, S.C. Hillcrest
Noah DeMeritt* OL 6-6 345 Kingsland, Ga. Camden County
John Paul Flores* OL 6-5 300 Arlington, Texas All Saints Episcopal (TX)/Dartmouth
Karson Gay TE 6-6 226 Chattanooga, Tenn. Boyd-Buchanan School
Mac Hollensteiner* OL 6-6 310 Bethesda, Md. Landon/Georgetown
TT Jones* DL 6-5 260 Hoover, Ala. Hoover
Davis Lane Jr. QB 6-1 184 Lynchburg, Va. Liberty Christian
Trey McDonald LB 6-4 212 Chattanooga, Tenn. Baylor School
Blake Steen* OL 6-5 318 Miami, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas
Dakota Twitty WR 6-5 213 Columbus, N.C. Thomas Jefferson Classical
Sean Wilson WR 6-5 214 Brooklyn, N.Y. Canarsie
* February signee
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.