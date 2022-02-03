United Way of Greater Charlottesville named the lead of Ready Region Blue Ridge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The United Way of Greater Charlottesville has been named the lead of the Ready Region Blue Ridge.

The Virginia Early Childhood Foundation created nine Ready Regions to help coordinate programs for families around the commonwealth.

As the lead of the Blue Ridge region, the United Way of Greater Charlottesville will work with early education partners to provide access.

“One of our first tasks is to build what we refer to as a family engagement council. So not only do parents have voice, but they’re at the leadership table helping us make decisions,” Vice President of Community Impact for the United Way of Greater Charlottesville Barbara Hutchinson said.

The United Way says the first 36 months of a child’s life are vital to the development of its brain.

Working on making access to early childhood education more equitable is one of the main priorities of this program.

