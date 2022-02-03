Staunton Fire and Rescue responds to fire in area of Frederick St. and Augusta St.

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue is currently responding to structure fire in the area of Frederick St. and Augusta St.

The call for visible flames came in at 6:45 a.m. Fire officials say it took about 35 to 40 minutes to get the bulk of the fire out.

No injuries were reported, but Staunton Academy of Ballet had some smoke damage and Rask Florist Inc. sustained extensive damage. It is not known if the store is a total loss at this time.

The cause is under investigation. Traffic is still shut down on Augusta St. part of New St. and E Frederick St.

I'm on scene of a fire at intersection of North Augusta Street and East Frederick Street. Working to get more details, we'll keep you updated on @WHSVnews. pic.twitter.com/v1IwyE6oyE — Colby Johnson (@WHSVColby) February 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.