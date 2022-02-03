Rainy with Temperature Swings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Keep your wet weather gear near as more rain is on the way through Friday. This is the most rain since last year. Most precipitation the last month has been in frozen form.

Temperatures slowing rise through late tonight. The mildest part of the day and night comes well after sunset. As a southwest wind kicks in, temperatures rise through the 50s to near 60 degrees overnight.

A Cold Front arrives Friday morning. Temperatures will drop through the 40s and 30s in the afternoon as the wind turns to the northwest.

There’s a major winter storm producing significant snow and ice from Texas to Maine! Our region will remain on the milder side of this system. We can expect a half inch to inch and a half of rain. While this won’t cause flooding, there could be some clogged culvert back ups from melting snow and ice.

Colder with some freezing, ice spots overnight Friday into Saturday.

Chilly sunshine this weekend. Mainly dry going into next week with near seasonable temperatures.

Thursday: Rainy with patchy fog. Temperatures rise from the upper 30s to lower 40s, to the 50s this afternoon and evening.

Thursday night: Rising temperatures to the 50s, near 60 degrees south, with more rain.

Friday: Rainy, mainly in the morning. Turing colder from northwest to southeast. 40s and 30s by evening. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Colder with sunshine. Highs in the 30s. Lows lower 20s.

Sunday: Sunshine and chilly. Highs lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s. There could be a shower, mainly south and east Monday evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s.

