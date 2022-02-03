Advertise With Us
Jefferson Trust awards $1.35M in grants

The Rotunda at University of Virginia (FILE)
By Dominga Murray
Feb. 3, 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than $1 million is funding 14 new programs at the University of Virginia.

The Jefferson Trust says this is the largest amount of grant money it’s ever awarded.

UVA students and faculty have the opportunity to go before board members and pitch ideas, and see if they end up with a check to make it happen.

“Alumni, parents of students, and just friends of the university make up our board of trustees. They are the ones that review the grant proposals and make the decisions of what grants will be funded,” Jefferson Trust Assistant Director Andrea Seese said.

Some of the approved grants will benefit new entrepreneurs, support deaf musicians, or fund training medical students.

