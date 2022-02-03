CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here comes the Rain. We will remain on the milder side of a storm system that will track along a slow, moving cold front to our west. The colder side of the storm will bring snow and ice back through the Ohio Valley. Rounds of rain Thursday and rain, especially Friday morning, before tapering during the afternoon. Rain amounts of around one inch or a little more expected. Puddles and ponding of water likely as rain and snow melt continues through the late week.Temperatures will continue to rise Thursday into Friday morning, into the 50s, before colder air makes a return. Temperatures will fall, after the morning hours Friday.

A colder weekend and now trending dry for Sunday, with a storm system expected to track near the southeast coast and out to sea. Currently, a dry stretch of days into next week.

Tonight: Rain developing, areas of fog. Lows upper 30s to around 40.

Thursday: Rain at times, mild. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Rain Thursday night, temps rising, 50s.

Friday: Rain, mild during the AM. Temps falling into the 40s, rain tapers during the PM. Colder Lows low to mid 20s. Possible icy spots.

Saturday: Sunny and cold. Highs mid to upper 30s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs low 40s. Lows low 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to 50. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs around 50.

