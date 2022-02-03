Emergency crews respond to house fire along Brownsville Rd.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue says there are no injuries reported from an early-morning house fire along Brownsville Road.

Crews were called out to the area near Rockfish Gap Turnpike around 4:45 a.m. Thursday, February 3. Traffic was blocked off for several hours while firefighters were on scene.

“All occupants were able to safely evacuate the home,” ACFR said in a release Thursday. “The family has been displaced by the fire damage and is being assisted by the Red Cross.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

