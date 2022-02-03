Bridgewater church hosts vigil to support community after shooting

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WVIR) - Wednesday night, people in Bridgewater came together in prayer and song as a way to cope with the tragic shooting that happened on Tuesday.

Community members, religious leaders, and police officers sought refuge at Bridgewater United Methodist Church one day after the shooting of two Bridgewater College officers.

“We thank you for their lives and their legacy and all the good things they did in serving others,” said Pastor Jonathan Lamb.

Pastor Steve McMillion’s message revolved around what we can all learn from Tuesday’s tragedy, including whether we can turn hardship into change for the better.

“Have you told those you love, ‘I love you’?” he asked. “Make it a priority to say that to them.”

The service featured an outpouring of support from near and far. A GoFundMe started by Bridgewater Alumni surged past its initial $50,000 goal in less than a day. At the 24-hour mark of its existence, it had raised nearly $90,000, with the money going toward costs for J.J. Jefferson and John Painter’s celebrations of life.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.