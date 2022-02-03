21st Century Project starting in Albemarle Co. charter school

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The 21st Century Learning Project is starting in an Albemarle County charter school. It’s a collaboration between the district and the University of Virginia.

“The question is, what should learning look like?” Community Lab School Principal Chad Ratliff said.

This is the ultimate thing the project is re-evaluating. Howard Blumenthal, known as the co-creator and producer of the Emmy and Peabody Award winning PBS series Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? is spearheading the project.

Students are being asked how they want to learn and how they do not. This means ideas like having longer to do an assignment or re-testing after a poor grade are on the table.

“In the 21st century, we really value diversity of everything, including knowledge. So I think the game has completely changed, and schools have a lot of catching up to do. We’re trying to create a roadmap so that this all has some coherency,” Blumenthal said.

Sarvasrika Singh and Chloe Root are both CLS students who are experiencing the new initiative.

“It was immediately hands-on, because he handed out these index cards and he told us to write down what worked for us educationally,” Singh said.

She says many times throughout her public school education, she would not understand a concept in class, so she would watch online videos to best teach herself.

Singh thinks this project will pay off for future students who will no longer be their own teacher or adapt to the class moving on without them.

“I think there’s a there’s a false dichotomy in the notion that deadlines, hard deadlines equal the ability to self govern, versus more fluid deadlines do not,” Ratliff said.

The progression of the project will be showcased on Albemarle County Public Schools’ social media.

“I think change is one of the biggest things that students are are getting used to and adapting to and that’s one of the biggest things you can teach people to do is accept change” Root said.

