Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Law initiative brings first generation, low-income students to law school

The entrance to University of Virginia's School of Law (FILE)
The entrance to University of Virginia's School of Law (FILE)(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Law is receiving funds to help low-income students.

A total of $200,000 from the Jefferson Trust will soon fund a Roadmap Scholars Initiative. These students will live in Charlottesville for four weeks in the summer. During that time they will see first-hand what being a law student is like and live off of a $3,000 stipend.

Dean Risa Goluboff says she is excited for this funding.

“Over the course of their school year, their junior year we provide funding for LSAT preparation, we check in with them once a month, we provide them with a student mentor and alumni mentor, they also will have a mentor at their home institutions,” Goluboff said.

One goal of the program is to introduce more first-generation students to the law school at UVA.

Click here to apply.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
The UVA Rotunda
UVA responds to Virginia’s AG vaccine mandate opinion
Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack

Latest News

Flowers, crosses and notes thanking officers sit at a bench at Bridgewater College after two...
“We take care of our people:” Bridgewater community mourns loss of officers shot in line of duty
(FILE) Region Ten
Region Ten and ACPS discuss resources for kids facing microagressions
Redistricting Map: Option 3
Albemarle County approves revised redistricting schedule
Scene at Bridgewater College
U.S. Senators Warner and Kaine speak on Bridgewater shooting