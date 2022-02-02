Soaking Rain Soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Watch for some patchy freezing fog this Wednesday morning. Areas of thick frost and icy spots.

Increasing clouds ahead of a major rain, ice and snowstorm to our northwest today. Temperatures rebound to the 40s to lower 50s this afternoon. Staying well above freezing overnight as rain showers arrive.

At least 24 states, or about one in four Americans are being impacted by a winter storm the next few days! Heavy snow and ice from Texas to Maine. Our region will be on the milder, rainy side of this storm system. Up to an inch and a half of rain is expected through Friday morning. While flooding isn’t expected, some culverts may backup due to melting snow and ice.

Trending colder later Friday into Saturday. At this time, the weekend looks dry as a storm system looks to remain to our southeast Sunday.

A dry and cool start to next week.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Light south breeze.

Wednesday night: Rain showers arrive late. Lows in the lower 40s.

Thursday: Rainy with highs in the 50s. Rain Thursday night. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Rainy. Mainly through early afternoon. Temperatures drop from the 50s to the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Colder with sunshine. Highs upper 30s. Lows lower 20s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to 50. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 40s.

