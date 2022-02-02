Region Ten and ACPS discuss resources for kids facing microagressions

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Region Ten and Albemarle County Public Schools are partnering up to bring outpatient therapy and in school counseling to students, as well as to create an equal experience for all.

The organization is looking into the mental health impacts on kids facing racism and microaggressions.

“It might be someone choosing not to hold the door open for an African American woman, it might be someone saying, ‘Oh, you’re so articulate. You speak so well, where are you from?’” Director of Training Jennifer Bates said.

Bates says microaggressions are when you interact with someone based on a stereotype.

“‘Oh, are you mixed? Where’s your hair come from?’ Like, all of those things are microaggressions and we learn to laugh it off,” Bates said.

She says one place where children can learn to break these habits is in school.

“If any of the traumatic events regarding race that have happened in history are presented in a factual way with care and compassion, and with resources available for children, I think it can actually be really empowering because it can explain and contextualize a lot of things that we see today,” Bates said.

ACPS Spokesperson Phil Geramita says the school district is working hard to educate students on these issues.

“We have an initiative here in the school division called reframing the narrative in social studies,” he said.

That initiative takes a look at history and different perspectives. Geramita says students reached out to the School Board, appreciative of this curriculum.

“I do think that when people, when students have a better understanding, a more fuller or complete list of understanding of the history of this country in the history of their state, this community, it does provide for healthy relationships,” he said.

ACPS and Region Ten have resources for students facing this.

“Region Ten offers outpatient therapy in groups where you can call and you can ask for a culturally competent therapist,” Bates said.

