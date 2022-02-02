Milder Temps Ahead! Rain Returns for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Milder temperatures ahead! While dry during the day Wednesday, rounds of rain will develop through the late week. Sun and clouds Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. This milder air, ahead of a slow moving cold front to our west and high pressure off the coast. Back across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, a winter storm will bring snow and ice, on the colder side of the front.

The late week, brings the rain and currently, rain amounts of around one inch or a little more expected. Rain should taper Friday afternoon, then temperatures turning colder for the weekend.

At this time, Saturday is looking dry, but a possible storm may develop as we move into Sunday to bring some snow or a wintry mix. We will continue to monitor. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Partly to variably cloudy, cold. Patchy freezing fog possible - mainly higher elevations. Lows low to mid 20s.

Wednesday: Clouds and sun, mild. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows mid 30s.

Thursday: Cloudy, mild. Showers. More widespread late. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Rain through early PM, Mild early then temps falling. Highs in the 50s. Lows mid 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, colder. Highs upper 30s. Lows around 20.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cold. Some snow and or wintry mix possible. Highs upper 30s. Lows mid 20s.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs mid 40s.

