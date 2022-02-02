Jay Woolfolk making transition from the football field to the baseball field

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jay Woolfolk spent the fall as a quarterback on the UVA Football team. Now, he’s spending the spring on the diamond as a pitcher on the baseball team.

“I caught Jay for the first time the other day, and I was really impressed by what he’s got,” sophomore catcher Kyle Teel said. “He’s going to be a really big help for our staff this year.”

He’ll be Woolfolk’s partner behind the plate this season. He recognizes the challenge that comes along with being a dual-sport athlete.

“Playing one sport at this university is difficult enough because it’s a lot,” he said. “It’s a lot on your body, a lot of a lot of schoolwork to manage. He’s doing a great job and he came in here and he looks like he’s been here the whole time.”

Head Coach Brian O’Connor is also excited about the potential Woolfolk brings to the pitching staff.

“I think he’s got incredible poise. He showed that in the Notre Dame game and other games that he got an opportunity to, and he’s got a really really good arm, and I think he’s going to really do some great things for us pitching wise,” O’Connor said.

He’s also turning the heads of veterans on the pitching staff.

“He definitely impressed me a lot. Arm strength’s there, body’s there,” pitcher Matt Wyatt said. “He’s a big, strong kid. The ball just releases out of his hand. It’s pretty electric.”

“He has a very lively arm, really excited to see him throw this year and be a big help for us,” utility player Devin Ortiz said.

O’Connor says he’s talked with football Head Coach Tony Elliott about how to manage his time between the two sports. Right now, he will be all baseball.

“The plan for Jay is that he is going to just be a baseball player until the beginning of March and Coach Eliot and I have communicated on a handful of times,” O’Connor said.

Once March rolls around there will be more conversations regarding how Woolfolk will manage baseball as well as spring football practice.

