Hoos top Boston College 67-55

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Behind 19 points from Kihei Clark, the Virginia Men’s Basketball team took down the Boston College Eagles 67-55 on Feb 1.

Early in the first half, Boston College pulled ahead on a DeMarr Langford Jr. three pointer as the shot clock expired to put BC up 11-4.

Later in the first, Armaan Franklin buried a corner three pointer to pull with one of Boston College, 14-13. Franklin had seven points in the first half.

UVA eventually took a 15-14 lead and never looked back.

With the Hoos up by one, Francisco Caffaro hits a jump shot for two of his four points. The basket put the Hoos in front 17-14.

Cavalier’s Head Coach Tony Bennett says playing as a team was a focus heading into the game.

“We talked about, what gets done gets done together for this team and that’s why unity is one of our pillars and we talked a lot about it today,” he said.

To close out the first half, Kihei Clark hit a baseline jump shot at the buzzer. The Hoos took a 30-25 lead into the locker room.

In the second half, the Cavaliers went on a 12-2 run which was capped off when Reece Beekman lobbed a pass up to Kadin Shedrick for an alley-oop to extend the UVA lead to 15, .

Beekman didn’t have any points but had seven assists and two steals. Bennett says not having him score, wasn’t an issue.

“I like that when a guy can not score and you can say ‘wow he played a good game,’” Bennett said. “Not many guys can do that, I couldn’t do that when I was playing I know that much.”

The Cavaliers took advantage of BC turnovers all night long. UVA forced 14 turnovers and scored 20 points off of those turnovers.

After the game, Clark said the win over Boston College was important to get back on track following the loss to Notre Dame.

“We’re in the ACC and at this point anybody can beat anybody right so we just got to lock into the next game, forget about the past and bounce back strong,” he said. “I mean that’s what good players do.”

