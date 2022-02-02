Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Free virtual camp helping children grieve from loss

Jacklyn and Danielle Sawyer with their grandpa
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a free virtual program that’s being offered for children and their families who are coping with the loss of a loved one.

Children between the ages of 4 to 12 and their families can take part in Hospice of the Piedmont’s S’More Journeys Camp@Hom. It begins Thursday, February 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

“This program is important because there are children out there who feel alone, who are dealing with loss, and there are more children dealing with loss now than before and it gives them an opportunity to be with other kids to know they are not alone,” program organizer Kacie Karafa said.

Through music and art therapy, children can work through their thoughts and feelings after losing a loved one.

“It’s a way we can get kids together and know they’re not alone and their feelings are normal and be with other kids who have had a loss,” Karafa said.

For Jennifer Driggers and her children, Jacklyn and Danielle Sawyer, this program has helped immensely after losing her father and their grandfather to Multiple Sclerosis.

“We’ve been a part of this and I’ve seen how strong my girls have been because of this program,” Driggers said. “This program is available to kids who need a place to be able to express how they’re feeling and to learn how to express their feeling.”

If you would like to enroll in the program you can fill out an application online here and an art therapist will follow up. This support group is open to anyone thanks to generous community philanthropy.

