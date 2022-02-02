Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Dominion contribution-limit bills killed by lawmakers

Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville (FILE)
Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — On a bipartisan basis, Virginia lawmakers have quickly dispensed with this year’s key legislative efforts to rein in campaign cash from Richmond-based lobbying powerhouse Dominion Energy.

A House committee struck down on Wednesday morning two campaign finance reform measures aimed at the energy company’s Virginia electric utility and certain other regulated entities.

A Senate committee defeated two other related bills a day earlier.

Legislative efforts to rein in Dominion’s influence through campaign contributions have become a perennial issue in recent years due to growing concern over the company’s ability to push through legislation minimizing the chances that it would have to lower its rates.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
The UVA Rotunda
UVA responds to Virginia’s AG vaccine mandate opinion
Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack

Latest News

Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
United Way SAW's program Valley Vita offers free tax preparation for qualifying households.
United Way SAW offering free tax preparation for qualifying households
The Arcadia Project in Staunton partners with Visulite Cinema to host Music at the Movies.
Arcadia Project launches Music at the Movies series
UVA Health
COVID-19 hospitalizations declining at UVA Health