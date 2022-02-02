Advertise With Us
COVID-19 hospitalizations declining at UVA Health

UVA Health
UVA Health(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time in a while, there are less than 100 patients hospitalized at UVA Health with COVID-19.

“We don’t have a dire shortage of hospital beds to take care of patients. It reflects what’s been going on in the state since January 10th, seeing declining numbers of omicron,” Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health said.

As of February 1, there were 90 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. That includes nine pediatric cases, 26 people in the intensive care unit, and 17 people on a ventilator.

One week ago, there were 104 patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19.

“I think the numbers will continue to go down. The question is how far down they will go,” Dr. Petri said.

