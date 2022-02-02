Advertise With Us
Back On Track
CCS handing out free KN95 masks to students

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students in Charlottesville City Schools can now be found sporting KN95 masks in the classroom.

Kim Powell with CCS says the school district just got a shipment of these masks for children. The funds to get the supply came from the American Rescue Plan..

Every student has the option to grab a KN95 if they want one. Powell says students can get one from the office in their school, or ask their teacher for one. She says they even come in fun patterns for them.

“We’re still in the omicron surge,” Powell said. “It’s something that for us, it’s about doing everything we can to keep kids in school, and maintain sufficient staff. That’s just really critical.”

CCS says students are still welcome to wear their own masks from home, because that also helps them save resources as a school division.

