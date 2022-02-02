Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges

Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Alexander Wyatt Campbell(Source: Rockingham County Jail via CNN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WWBT) - The man accused of shooting and killing two Bridgewater College police officers had his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, of Ashland was arraigned in Rockingham County Court on two counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree murder, and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Campbell is accused of murdering Bridgewater College Police Officer John E. Painter, 55, and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer Vashon “JJ” A. Jefferson, 48, Tuesday afternoon.

School leaders called them “the dynamic duo.”

The judge appointed an attorney to represent Campbell who requested a mental health evaluation for his client.

NBC12 has learned that Campbell is now facing a fifth charge: aggravated felony murder of more than one person within three years.

Campbell appeared via video conference for his arraignment and he appeared to be restrained in a chair. He answered questions given to him by the judge, but the responses were brief and to the point, not expanding on any of his answers.

Campbell’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16 at 1 p.m.

Rockingham County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney had no comment on the case.

