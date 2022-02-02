Arcadia Project launches Music at the Movies series

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Arcadia Project is collaborating with Visulite Cinemas for Music at the Movies.

Every month features a different movie and artist combo. It kicks off Thursday, February 3, with “Straight Outtta Compton” hosted by local hip-hop artist Austin Fox.

Fox will start the evening with some original music, followed by a discussion after the movie.

“The goal is to bring music to Staunton, even during COVID, and to do it safely,” Arcadia Project Executive Director Pamela Mason Wagner said. “So we’ve invited five local celebrity musicians, each from a different genre of music, to host an evening on the first Thursday of every month.”

People can either purchase a pass for the series, or attend a single event. You have to show your vaccine card for admission.

ARCADIA PROJECT AND VISULITE CINEMA PRESENT “MUSIC AT THE MOVIES”

(STAUNTON, VA) January 31, 2022—A year in the planning, local partners Arcadia Project and Visulite Cinema are proud to present a new series, Music at the Movies, a huge event transcending multiple months.

The first edition takes place Thursday, February 3rd 6:30p.m. at the Visulite Cinema and continues the first Thursday of each month through June 2022.

What is Music at the Movies? Well, it is simply a way to see new movies with music as a core theme. Each month a local musician or group will play a mini concert, followed by a movie of their choice about music. After the movie, the audience will have an opportunity to join the musician in an open discussion about the film, why the artist chose it, and what it means to them. The event takes place at the Visulite Cinema in downtown Staunton the first Thursday evening of every month.

“In a time when political strife threatens to tear communities apart, music can be the glue that brings us together again to find inspiration and common ground. With this series, we intend to celebrate local musical artists, along with the power of music to transform hearts, lives, even history,” says Pamela Mason Wagner, executive director for the Arcadia Project.

The current lineup for Music at the Movies begins with:

On February 3rd Austin Fox, a local hip-hop artist will perform several raps, and then present the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. On March 3rd, Molly Murphy of Judy Chops fame, will join in to play some tunes and then present Wild Rose, about a country Western singer from Glasgow with dreams of going to Nashville. Next, on April 7th, George Hunter will perform some jazz and gospel pieces, followed by a showing of the 2008 film Cadillac Records. Daniel Heifetz the Heifetz Institute founder will show a film (TBD) on May 5th that relates to his passion for classical music. Linda and Robin Williams performing several songs from their latest album, before screening the 2020 documentary Without Getting Killed or Caught on June 2, 2022.

Series passes ($75.00) or individual tickets ($20.00) may be purchased at thearcadiaproject.org. In order to keep the performers and the audience safe, proof of vaccination will be required for entry.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Arcadia Project.

About the Arcadia Project The Arcadia Project is governed by a working volunteer board advancing the renovation and reopening of the historic, former Dixie Theater in downtown Staunton. Established in 2019, The Arcadia Project has convened more than 70 volunteers who donated 1,560 hours of labor, won multiple grants totaling $80,000 and completed four major building improvement projects aided by contributions from over 60 new donors. In addition, The Arcadia Project brought more than a dozen COVID-safe, live performances and virtual performances to the Staunton community through its Artists Interrupted series. An independent market study has positively identified the revenue potential and soundness of the historic theater. With this validation in hand, the Arcadia Project will continue to “make community happen” through the eventual opening of a space in downtown Staunton where all visitors can Bring Who They Are! Visit https://thearcadiaproject.org/.

