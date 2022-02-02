Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

America’s national debt surpasses $30 trillion for the first time

Since the end of 2019, the national debt has surged by about $7 trillion.
Since the end of 2019, the national debt has surged by about $7 trillion.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – America’s national debt has passed $30 trillion for the first time ever, according to treasury department data published Tuesday.

Government borrowing sped up during the pandemic as Washington spent aggressively to lessen the economic impact of the crisis.

Since the end of 2019, the national debt has surged by about $7 trillion.

Economists are divided on how big of a problem this really is, but it comes as borrowing costs are expected to rise because the Federal Reserve is poise to raise interest rates.

Some experts have noted that rising borrowing costs will limit how much money the government can spend on other priorities like climate change.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
The UVA Rotunda
UVA responds to Virginia’s AG vaccine mandate opinion
Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack

Latest News

President Joe Biden is committing to reduce the cancer death rate by 50% over the next 25 years.
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
Two people and a dog were rescued from a burning building in Chicago.
WATCH: 2 people and a dog rescued from burning building in Chicago
Two teenagers made a brave save in Massachusetts when they noticed their neighbors home catch...
Teens alert neighbors about attic fire, saving 130-year-old home
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Report: US troops heading to Poland, Germany and Romania
A list of the presidents to be explored as part of the program "Reckoning: A Series on U.S....
Woodrow Wilson Library partners with other presidential sites for series on racial reckoning