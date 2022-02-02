Advertise With Us
Albemarle County approves revised redistricting schedule

Redistricting Map: Option 3
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is approving a revised redistricting schedule.

Supervisors also approved Wednesday, February 2, guidelines and agreed to three proposed alternative magisterial district maps for public comment.

Staff members had created three alternative maps, presenting them to the Board.

“These are the three options that we came up with after three work sessions that were posted and opened to the public on January 7th, January 14th, and January 19th,” Jake Washburne, general registrar and director of elections, said.

The next public meeting of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is set for Wednesday, Feb. 16.

