Woodrow Wilson Library partners with other presidential sites for series on racial reckoning

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum is partnering with other presidential sites for a new kind of conversation.

It focuses on views and policies of U.S. presidents toward minority populations.

The Reckoning: A Series on U.S. Presidents and Racial Inequality program is a Zoom webinar with the goal of telling the whole story in an objective way, according to Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum President and CEO Robin von Seldeneck.

The program introduces a different president every month. There’s a moderator, a representative from the presidential site, and public historians who share information based on research and primary documents.

Each webinar starts with prepared questions, then they turn it over to the audience. They have one conversation under their belt exploring Andrew Jackson, and Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt are among those listed in the lineup.

“I think sometimes we forget that middle period of our history and the policies and the laws that went into effect then and we’re dealing with those very issues today,” said von Seldeneck, who is also moderating the series. “I think it’s really so important that everyone know our history as a country.”

A grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities is covering the cost of the series.

All of the programs will be taped and available for people to watch at any time for free.

Friday, February 4, the partners are going live with a website dedicated to this series. There’ll be all kinds of free documents and resources for people to access.

