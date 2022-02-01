Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Woodrow Wilson Library partners with other presidential sites for series on racial reckoning

Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum in Staunton (FILE)
Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum in Staunton (FILE)(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum is partnering with other presidential sites for a new kind of conversation.

It focuses on views and policies of U.S. presidents toward minority populations.

The Reckoning: A Series on U.S. Presidents and Racial Inequality program is a Zoom webinar with the goal of telling the whole story in an objective way, according to Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum President and CEO Robin von Seldeneck.

The program introduces a different president every month. There’s a moderator, a representative from the presidential site, and public historians who share information based on research and primary documents.

Each webinar starts with prepared questions, then they turn it over to the audience. They have one conversation under their belt exploring Andrew Jackson, and Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt are among those listed in the lineup.

“I think sometimes we forget that middle period of our history and the policies and the laws that went into effect then and we’re dealing with those very issues today,” said von Seldeneck, who is also moderating the series. “I think it’s really so important that everyone know our history as a country.”

A grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities is covering the cost of the series.

All of the programs will be taped and available for people to watch at any time for free.

Friday, February 4, the partners are going live with a website dedicated to this series. There’ll be all kinds of free documents and resources for people to access.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
The UVA Rotunda
UVA responds to Virginia’s AG vaccine mandate opinion
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack
Jason Collier
Days after vote on mask-optional policy, Greene Co. school board member resigns

Latest News

Charlottesville Hyperbarics
Clinic in Charlottesville using hyperbaric oxygen to try to treat long COVID-19
COVID-19
VDH: 1,551,705 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 16,252 deaths
(FILE)
Data model predict COVID-19 cases to decrease in Virginia
Outside of the Albemarle County office building (FILE)
Albemarle Co. housing choice voucher applications open