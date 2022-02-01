Warmer days ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today, with temperatures in the low 40s. A southerly wind will develop later today. Gradually temperatures will warm into the 50s for the mid and late week. Meanwhile, we will be tracking a system that will bring rain to the region Thursday into Friday. Skies are expected to clear by Saturday. We are also watching a system that may bring snow the the area later Sunday. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 40s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Possible snow showers, High: upper 30s...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

