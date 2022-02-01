VCU ends policy requiring COVID vaccine for students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University ended its policy requiring students to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster.

VCU said the change comes as the campus has a high vaccination rate and the legal opinion of Virginia’s Attorney General that Virginia state universities cannot require the COVID-19 vaccine as a general condition of students’ enrollment or in-person attendance.

However, due to federal requirements, students who are currently or periodically in hospital, clinical or other health care settings will have to follow the requirements of their placement.

“For students not in those settings, the Feb. 1 deadline to report booster vaccine status is also no longer required. COVID-19 vaccine holds on student accounts will be removed and surveillance testing for non-vaccinated students will end,” VCU said in an update.

Students and employees with COVID-19 symptoms can still get tested for free. At-will testing for those without symptoms will also be available by appointment.

VCU said that masks will still be required indoors throughout the university and health system buildings. Masks are also required at outdoor events of 50 people or more.

