UVA takes a look at HPV vaccine trends

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor with the University of Virginia School of Nursing is reminding everyone of a cancer prevention tool.

Doctor Emma Mitchell says COVID-19 has kept people from getting an HPV shot. It prevents six different kinds of cancer, and experts say it works best when the doses are given early in life.

“We still have people avoiding preventative services, we still have people not feeling comfortable seeking out those wellness services, they really could benefit from,” Dr. Mitchell said. “With HPV vaccination in particular, I think, that policy that went into effect here in Virginia, so we do see a positive impact.”

Boys and girls in Virginia public schools are now required to get the shot when they enter the seventh grade.

