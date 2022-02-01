Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Health tracking new COVID-19 variant

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at UVA Health are tracking a new COVID-19 variant that’s circulating around the world.

“No one’s sounding the alarm bells yet, but we do expect that this could lead to a rise in cases the U.S.,” Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health said.

Bell and other experts are tracking the new BA.2 variant.

“It looks like preliminarily that it has a growth advantage over the parent omicron, which means that it can spread faster between people,” Bell said.

the dcotor says it doesn’t appear this type of the virus lessens the effectiveness of the vaccine anymore than omicron.

“If you’re fully vaccinated and boosted, I don’t expect this to cause any problems at this point,” Bell said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
The UVA Rotunda
UVA responds to Virginia’s AG vaccine mandate opinion
An active shooting situation was reported on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday.
2 officers shot at Virginia college; suspect arrested
Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack

Latest News

Outside of CAAR
CAAR releases fourth quarter report
UVA Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center (FILE)
UVA Cancer Center earns new honor
UVA's School of Nursing flag (FILE)
UVA takes a look at HPV vaccine trends
Merck's Drug, Molnupiravir
UVA Health: Paxlovid and Molnupiravir now available