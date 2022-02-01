UVA Health tracking new COVID-19 variant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at UVA Health are tracking a new COVID-19 variant that’s circulating around the world.

“No one’s sounding the alarm bells yet, but we do expect that this could lead to a rise in cases the U.S.,” Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health said.

Bell and other experts are tracking the new BA.2 variant.

“It looks like preliminarily that it has a growth advantage over the parent omicron, which means that it can spread faster between people,” Bell said.

the dcotor says it doesn’t appear this type of the virus lessens the effectiveness of the vaccine anymore than omicron.

“If you’re fully vaccinated and boosted, I don’t expect this to cause any problems at this point,” Bell said.

