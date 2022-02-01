UVA Health: Paxlovid and Molnupiravir now available

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are now easier to get a prescription for, but it can still be difficult to track down a COVID-19 at-home test.

“Disparities in testing mean disparities in treatment, which is a major issue and that really needs to be handled,” Doctor Patrick Jackson with UVA Health said.

The two oral drugs help fight COVID-19, but they require fast access to a test. They’re most effective in the first 5 days of being COVID-19 positive.

“We’ve been really slammed, and so we really can’t support people coming in explicitly for testing,” Dr. Jackson said.

Until recently, these pills were also a challenge to find in Charlottesville.

“So every two weeks we get an allocation of product. Essentially, it’s like a bank deposit,” Doctor Brooke Rossheim with the Virginia Department of Health said. “We then allocate this product to pharmacies around the state.”

As a result, some of these pills are finally here in town.

“We have Paxlovid and Molnupiravir here in stock,” Dr. Jackson said. “Everyone who meets criteria under the emergency use authorization can get it. We had pretty restrictive criteria in place. It turns out that it’s actually relatively uncommon for people to come in within those first five days of symptoms when they’re eligible to get this drug.”

Jackson says it is really important to visit the hospital in the early stages of infection if you’re looking to get Paxlovid or Molnupiravir.

“We’re really trying to have a wide array of treatment options available, but everything kind of has its own pitfalls, and there’s no kind of one perfect drug for all people. So people should be very cautious and get vaccinated and boosted so they don’t need these treatments,” Jackson said.

Click here for the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 Treatment Locator.

