UVA Cancer Center earns new honor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Cancer Center is being recognized by the National Cancer Institute.

As of Tuesday, February 1, UVA’s center is one of only 52 to receive this designation. As a result, there can now be more specialized cancer treatments available at UVA Health.

UVA says the application for this title was more than 1,300 pages long. A team of about two dozen people went through it over the past year.

“It means that not only are we doing the research to develop these new therapies, but those new therapies are available here in Charlottesville at UVA Health and throughout Virginia at our other facilities,” UVA Health CEO Doctor Craig Kent said. “That’s really one of the wonderful things about having a comprehensive cancer center here in your backyard.”

Dr. Kent says UVA Health will continue to grow, and this will help its team be a national leader in cancer treatments.

