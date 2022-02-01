Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Shifting wind, warmer temps. on the way

Late week rain, Sunday mix
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low 40s. Still a few degrees below average. However, with our wind shifting to the south, expect a gradual warm up. Most areas will see temperatures rise into the 50s for the mid and late week. We are tracking a cold front that will bring rain to the region Thursday into Friday. About an inch of rain will be possible. Skies clear Saturday, then we’ll have a chance for a wintry mix Sunday. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 40s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Possible mix of rain, sleet & snow, High: upper 30s...Low: mid 20s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
The UVA Rotunda
UVA responds to Virginia’s AG vaccine mandate opinion
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack
Jason Collier
Days after vote on mask-optional policy, Greene Co. school board member resigns

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Warmer days ahead
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM