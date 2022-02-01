Shifting wind, warmer temps. on the way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low 40s. Still a few degrees below average. However, with our wind shifting to the south, expect a gradual warm up. Most areas will see temperatures rise into the 50s for the mid and late week. We are tracking a cold front that will bring rain to the region Thursday into Friday. About an inch of rain will be possible. Skies clear Saturday, then we’ll have a chance for a wintry mix Sunday. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 40s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Possible mix of rain, sleet & snow, High: upper 30s...Low: mid 20s

