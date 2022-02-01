Town of Orange hopes to break ground on new park Feb. 14
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - The Town of Orange will soon be breaking ground on a new park.
The new park will commemorate the town’s former Black business district and residential area.
Funding has come from a variety of grants acquired by the Orange Downtown Alliance.
Groundbreaking is set for 2 p.m. Monday, February 14, near the train station and Robertson Fountain.
Organizers are hoping to open the park on Juneteenth.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.