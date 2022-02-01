Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Town of Orange hopes to break ground on new park Feb. 14

Sign for Town of Orange Office (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - The Town of Orange will soon be breaking ground on a new park.

The new park will commemorate the town’s former Black business district and residential area.

Funding has come from a variety of grants acquired by the Orange Downtown Alliance.

Groundbreaking is set for 2 p.m. Monday, February 14, near the train station and Robertson Fountain.

Organizers are hoping to open the park on Juneteenth.

