Town of Orange hopes to break ground on new park Feb. 14

ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - The Town of Orange will soon be breaking ground on a new park.

The new park will commemorate the town’s former Black business district and residential area.

Funding has come from a variety of grants acquired by the Orange Downtown Alliance.

Groundbreaking is set for 2 p.m. Monday, February 14, near the train station and Robertson Fountain.

Organizers are hoping to open the park on Juneteenth.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.