February Days Ahead. Temps Turn Milder This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - February days await and this week, some milder temperatures make a return. Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Ahead of the next slow moving cold front, the mid and late week, turn much milder. Back across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, a winter storm will bring snow and ice, on the colder side of the front. While dry Wednesday, rain chances will increase as we move through the late week. Currently, rain amounts of half to one inch, expected at this time. Rain should taper later Friday afternoon, then temperatures turning colder for the weekend. Early next week, a possible storm could bring rain or snow.

Tonight: Variable clouds, cold, some patchy freezing fog - mainly higher elevations. Lows low to mid 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday: Clouds and sun, mild. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Thursday: Cloudy, mild. Showers develop. More widespread late. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Rain through early PM, MIld early then temps falling. Highs in the 50s. Lows mid 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, colder. Highs upper 30s. Lows around 20.

Sunday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs low 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly, possible rain and or snow. Highs low 40s.

