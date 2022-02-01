Data shows BRHD ahead of Virginia’s booster rate, but lags still exist

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Even though booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine have been approved and are being recommended, most Virginians still have not received one.

In the Blue Ridge Health District, Black, white, and Latino people are getting fully vaccinated above Virginia’s average. But many of them have yet to get that extra dose of protection.

47% of fully vaccinated Latinos in the district aren’t vaccinated. Plus, 33% of BRHD’s Black residents -- and 28% of its white residents -- haven’t gotten the third shot.

“The slowdown or the lag that you might be seeing could be credited to fatigue,” said Jen Fleisher, BRHD’s vaccination project manager. “People are tired of COVID and so the effort to go get boosted when they perhaps at this point already had COVID and are fully vaccinated... they’re tired.”

Fleisher said the lag persists, even though the health district is working to address it. She said availability is no longer an issue. In fact, it can take less than a half hour to sign in, get boosted, and wait in the observing area at BRHD’s clinics. Plus, they’ve administered nearly 1,000 doses of the vaccine through a partnership with the Charlottesville Fire Department to bring the shots to peoples’ homes.

“I think it has made a big impact for a lot of people who would otherwise be unvaccinated and who are at the highest risk of complications from COVID,” Fleisher said.

But the next step is encouraging people to overcome any ‘COVID fatigue’ to get the booster. Fleisher said it offers important protections.

A recent CDC report says the booster can increase vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization for immunocompromised adults from 69% to 88%, and for immunocompetent adults from 82% to 97%.

“That protection is proven really solid against Omicron and I wouldn’t expect anything else moving forward,” Fleisher said.

