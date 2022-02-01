Children under 5 in Virginia may soon get the COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children as young as 6-months-old may soon be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“As pediatricians, we can’t wait to watch this process play out and help get them vaccinated when the time comes,” Doctor Paige Perriello with Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville said.

According to multiple sources, the Food and Drug Administration could expand the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children 6 months to 5-years-old.

“The great news is we know that this vaccine is both safe and effective in 5 years and older. So, what we’re really waiting for is to see that effectiveness part for the under 5 year old’s,” Perriello said.

Perriello says she does not have concerns about the vaccine’s safety. She’s eager to find out its effectiveness.

“Like all of the other authorizations that have happened, it’s a multistep process, and that’s what we really as pediatricians and scientists wait to see,” Perriello said.

