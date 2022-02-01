Advertise With Us
CASPCA gives out free vaccines to pets in Southwood Community area

The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is teaming up with Petco to provide free vaccinations to pets in the Southwood Community area in Albemarle County.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is teaming up with Petco to provide free vaccinations to pets in the Southwood Community area in Albemarle County.

Organizers of the event Tuesday, February 1, wanted to vaccinate 300 pets. There were a few pets ready to get their shot even before it got started at 11 a.m.

Vaccines were free for all, with the goal to stop the spread of deadly preventable diseases in pets.

“Unfortunately, nationwide about 30% of pets go unvaccinated. Just routine vaccinations, because folks are unable to take their pets to a veterinarian for routine care. So we know that people really want to do this,” CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter said.

The vaccines were given to the CASPCA through Petco Love’s National Vaccination Initiative.

