Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CAAR releases fourth quarter report

It looks like the recent wintry weather hasn’t slowed home buying in the Charlottesville area.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It looks like the recent wintry weather hasn’t slowed home buying in the Charlottesville area.

The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors recently released its quarterly report. Housing prices are still high, and CAAR says the report shows the biggest change has to do with mortgage rates.

“We have a very, very robust local real estate market,” CAAR President Pam Dent said.

Dent says mortgage rates are just now starting to tick up. Though this is something that has been predicted for a bit.

“We expect that to continue throughout this year, but we don’t expect any crazy jumps,” she said.

Since it isn’t a huge increase, Dent believes it probably won’t affect the market much. However, it could hurt your buying power.

According to CAAR’s report, housing sales were down 5% in the fourth quarter while the median sales price went up up 6%. Albemarle County saw a 1% increase, Charlottesville dropped 1%, and Nelson County jumped up 26%.

Dent says prices are not going to skyrocket like they did last spring. Right now, a house is on the market for an average of 31 days, 24 days faster than a year ago.

“It’s like any other commodity: supply and demand, and supply is so low,” Dent said. “That’s going to contribute to very strong prices. So if you’re thinking about selling it, it’s great time to sell.”

Dent says rent prices may be rising now, too.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
The UVA Rotunda
UVA responds to Virginia’s AG vaccine mandate opinion
An active shooting situation was reported on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday.
2 officers shot at Virginia college; suspect arrested
Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack

Latest News

UVA Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center (FILE)
UVA Cancer Center earns new honor
(FILE)
UVA Health tracking new COVID-19 variant
UVA's School of Nursing flag (FILE)
UVA takes a look at HPV vaccine trends
Merck's Drug, Molnupiravir
UVA Health: Paxlovid and Molnupiravir now available