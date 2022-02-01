Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Assault reported during Nazi demonstration in Florida

A group of people describing themselves as Nazis demonstrated in Orange County, Florida, over...
A group of people describing themselves as Nazis demonstrated in Orange County, Florida, over the weekend.(Source: David Newstat/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Police in Florida are investigating an alleged assault involving Nazis.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened Saturday between a passerby and a group of demonstrators wearing clothing with Nazi insignia.

The group was reportedly yelling profanities and antisemitic slurs at vehicles passing by.

A video posted online shows two men, one wearing a red swastika arm band, punching another person.

Additional video shows Nazi demonstrators making Hitler salutes and making more antisemitic remarks.

The group, which calls itself “America’s Nazi Party,” posted on its website, “We are Nazis” and admitted to holding the event.

They declined a request for comment on the incident.

NOTE: Sound was removed from the video below because of offensive slurs, profanity.

The Orange County, Florida,sSheriff's office is investigating alleged assault involving Nazi white supremacists. (Source: David Newstat/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
The UVA Rotunda
UVA responds to Virginia’s AG vaccine mandate opinion
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack
Jason Collier
Days after vote on mask-optional policy, Greene Co. school board member resigns

Latest News

FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
Whoopi Goldberg sorry for saying Holocaust not about race
This combination photo shows Neil Young in Calabasas, Calif., on May 18, 2016, left, and UFC...
What will Neil Young’s protest mean for Spotify?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a...
Longest lightning bolt record: 477 miles over 3 states
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Winter storm to bring snow, ice across wide swath of US