Albemarle Co. housing choice voucher applications open

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time in seven years, Albemarle County’s Housing Choice Voucher program is open for applications.

The rental subsidy program helps eligible families find an open-market rental and assists with paying the monthly rent.

The application process can take years.

“So it enables them to be able to rent on the open market and perhaps live in areas where they wouldn’t have been able to live, have access to better schools, and potentially be closer to more sources of employment. This is a really powerful program,” Albemarle Co. Housing Office Manager Philip Holbrook said.

Applications will be open until February 7 and can be filled out either online or in person at the Albemarle Office of Housing.

