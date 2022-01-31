Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Valley schools continue hunt for substitute teachers

Valley schools continue to work to find subs.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - As Valley students get back in the swing of things for the spring semester, many schools are struggling to find substitute teachers.

About 77% of school district leaders and principals have reported difficulty in finding enough substitute teachers, according to the National Education Association. On top of a lack of subs, many districts are dealing with higher-than-normal teacher absences related to COVID-19.

“For COVID-related absences, about 300 days have been missed within Staunton City Schools. That doesn’t take into account personal leave or other sicknesses,” said Jon Venn, Director of Human Resources for Staunton City Schools (SCS).

SCS Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith said this is another pandemic challenge and they’ll pull through together.

“Everybody’s stepping up. We’ve had administrators teaching classes, covering lunch duty, doing bus duty. We’re all pitching in and helping each other,” said Smith.

SCS was able to increase daily pay for subs from $71.25 daily to $110 daily, but that hasn’t solved the problem.

“We do pay floater subs, who are more building-based and who work Monday through Friday, $135 a day, and that has been advantageous for us, but, again, we are having difficulties finding folks to do that as well,” said Venn.

Venn and Smith said for now, they have no choice but to get creative with their staffing choices.

“Whether that’s through creative staffing, creative scheduling, everything’s on the table,” Smith said.

Finding subs isn’t a challenge unique to Staunton. In fact, Smith said it’s part of a larger, statewide problem.

“It’s really unconscionable that the state doesn’t fund schools and teacher salaries at a higher rate than they do,” said Smith.

Smith said if you’d like to support teachers, advocate for better teacher pay to lawmakers.

