UVA holds in-person bid day after hybrid rush

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sorority rush at the University of Virginia switched to a hybrid model this week but held an in-person “Bid Day” Sunday.

After a rise in COVID-19 cases at UVA, sorority members say the inter-sorority council switched the model for rush.

The first few rounds were online, but the last Saturday and Sunday were still in-person. Members say they had to wear masks inside and worked with smaller groups. Members also say these changes were extremely last minute and keeping the capacities low was a priority.

“We obviously are all wearing masks inside the house, and that’s a really strict enforcement that we all had, just to keep the COVID cases down because there’s such a big stress on Greek life spreading COVID,” second-year at UVA, Yuni Choi said

Fraternity rush at UVA is still going on, and their bid day will be next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.