UVA holds in-person bid day after hybrid rush

Sorority rush at the University of Virginia switched to a hybrid model this week but held an in-person “Bid day” Sunday.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sorority rush at the University of Virginia switched to a hybrid model this week but held an in-person “Bid Day” Sunday.

After a rise in COVID-19 cases at UVA, sorority members say the inter-sorority council switched the model for rush.

The first few rounds were online, but the last Saturday and Sunday were still in-person. Members say they had to wear masks inside and worked with smaller groups. Members also say these changes were extremely last minute and keeping the capacities low was a priority.

“We obviously are all wearing masks inside the house, and that’s a really strict enforcement that we all had, just to keep the COVID cases down because there’s such a big stress on Greek life spreading COVID,” second-year at UVA, Yuni Choi said

Fraternity rush at UVA is still going on, and their bid day will be next weekend.

