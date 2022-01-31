Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA basketball hoping to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this season

UVA 2020 logo
UVA 2020 logo(wvir)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Men’s Basketball team is 8-0 this season in games following a loss.

The Cavaliers will have a chance to keep that perfect record again Wednesday February 1.

The team look to bounce back following a loss to Notre Dame on Saturday.

Head Coach Tony Bennett says he wants his team to keep improving even after tough results.

“You step to each game and you just try to empty everything you, give everything you got,” Bennett said. “We talk about are we continuing to improve, and if we have a hard game can we just be about the right stuff, and I think this team has improved.”

The Hoos will be back on the hardwood again tomorrow against Boston College at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
One person suffered only minor injures after crashing their car into an office building on...
No major injuries after car crashes into Charlottesville building
The UVA Rotunda
UVA responds to Virginia’s AG vaccine mandate opinion
Jason Collier
Days after vote on mask-optional policy, Greene Co. school board member resigns
Clinton Key said he's faced several issues with CenturyLink since moving to Albemarle County in...
“It’s CenturyLink or literally nothing:” Albemarle Broadband Authority addressing customer concerns

Latest News

Tony Elliott is introduced to the UVA community (FILE)
Coach Tony Elliott sets 2022 staff
Ryan Goetz clinched the match with a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 5 singles.
No. 6 UVA men’s tennis beats Georgia Tech 4-0; Advances to ITA National Team Indoor Championships
UVa head coach Tina Thompson
Virginia women’s basketball falls 62-37 at Florida State
UVA forward Jayden Gardner
Comeback comes up short; UVA men’s basketball falls 69-65 at Notre Dame