UVA basketball hoping to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Men’s Basketball team is 8-0 this season in games following a loss.

The Cavaliers will have a chance to keep that perfect record again Wednesday February 1.

The team look to bounce back following a loss to Notre Dame on Saturday.

Head Coach Tony Bennett says he wants his team to keep improving even after tough results.

“You step to each game and you just try to empty everything you, give everything you got,” Bennett said. “We talk about are we continuing to improve, and if we have a hard game can we just be about the right stuff, and I think this team has improved.”

The Hoos will be back on the hardwood again tomorrow against Boston College at 6 p.m.

