SNP releasing Old Rag day-use tickets Feb. 1

(FILE)
(FILE)(WHSV)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LURAY, Va. (WVIR) - Starting in March, hikers tackling Old Rag Mountain the Shenandoah National Park will need to get a day ticket.

That’s along with a park entrance pass, too.

“The number of people climbing Old Rag Mountain continues to grow and congestion on the mountain is impacting resources,” Superintendent Patrick Kenney said in press release Monday, Jan. 31.

These new tickets need to be bought in advance, starting in February, but they’ll only set you back $1.

You can buy up to four in your name.

These tickets are part of a pilot project, which the Park Service will assess when it ends in November. SNP says project is designed to improve the visitor experience and protect fragile natural resources at Old Rag.

For more information about the project, specifics about where tickets are required, and details on obtaining tickets, go to https://go.nps.gov/oldragticket .

